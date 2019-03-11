New Jersey Entrepreneurial Network becomes part of Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce

The New Jersey Entrepreneurial Network is now part of the Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce. The organizations announced the consolidation in a press release last week.

For 25 years, the New Jersey Entrepreneurial Network has connected investors and business executives. The organization will combine with the Princeton Regional Chamber’s Technology Business Association.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are the backbones of creativity. Combining these two business organizations reflects the importance that the chamber places on supporting innovation that leads to increased new business development,” said John Goedecke, Chairman of the Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders of both organizations hope that the consolidation of the two organizations will build a stronger network that fosters innovation and creativity.

“The combination of these two organizations will result in the chamber better recognizing and discovering new business opportunities,” Peter Crowley, President and CEO of the Princeton Regional Chamber said.