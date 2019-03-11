Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
New Jersey Entrepreneurial Network becomes part of Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce

Krystal Knapp1 min read7 hours agoAdd comment

The New Jersey Entrepreneurial Network is now part of the Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce. The organizations announced the consolidation in a press release last week.

For 25 years, the New Jersey Entrepreneurial Network has connected investors and business executives. The organization will combine with the Princeton Regional Chamber’s Technology Business Association.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are the backbones of creativity. Combining these two business organizations reflects the importance that the chamber places on supporting innovation that leads to increased new business development,” said John Goedecke, Chairman of the Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders of both organizations hope that the consolidation of the two organizations will build a stronger network that fosters innovation and creativity.

“The combination of these two organizations will result in the chamber better recognizing and discovering new business opportunities,” Peter Crowley, President and CEO of the Princeton Regional Chamber said.

Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud

