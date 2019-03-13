Princeton Council candidate boycotts ‘pay to play’ local Democratic club endorsement process

Adam Bierman

Princeton Council candidate Adam Bierman has decided not to participate in the Princeton Community Democratic Organization endorsement process this Sunday night, March 17, because of the dues requirement to vote. Bierman says the endorsement process is a “pay to play” situation with a membership that does not reflect the diversity of the Democratic Party in Princeton.

“The candidate selection process is further complicated when the Princeton Municipal Democratic Committee, which is the legal Democratic organization in Princeton, references the PCDO paid vote in its selection process in spite of the 2012 statement from the Mercer County Democratic Chair Liz Muoio that the committees are not giving any control to the PCDO in terms of the endorsement process,” Bierman said. “Unfortunately, this is not the case. There still remain standing rules that give the PCDO a role in the municipal committee’s selection process. References to the paid PCDO vote have no place in the selection process of the municipal committee. There is a need to get money out the process.”

March 3 was the deadline to pay membership dues to be eligible to vote. Standard membership dues are $15 per year per person. If someone wants to pay less, they must print our and mail in a pdf form. The minimum fee is $5. People can become members of the club up to two weeks before the endorsement vote. The only requirement is that they be residents and registered Democrats. People often join the club right before the endorsement meeting with the sole purpose of supporting a particular candidate, then never return to the club meetings.

Bierman said he is basing his candidacy as an independent Democrat on competence, transparency , and the urgent need to make Princeton more affordable. He said competence in executing municipal projects, transparency for all public undertakings, and an effort to make Princeton livable for all people are the goals of his campaign.

