Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.

Princeton area road closure update: Alexander Road, Route 518, Orchard Road closures

Krystal Knapp2 min read5 hours ago1 comment

Princeton/West Windsor

Beginning Monday, March 18 and continuing until Friday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, Alexander Road will be closed due to construction work in preparation for the bridge replacement project.  ThePrinceton Dinky Substitute Bus Shuttle) in Princeton will operate on a detour. The schedule will be adjusted to ensure connections at Princeton Junction. Click HERE for the adjusted schedule with affected trips highlighted.

Alexander Road will also be closed the weekends of March 16 to 17 and March 23 to 24, but there will be no bus schedule adjustments.

Hopewell

A portion of Route 518 in Hopewell is closed until August while Mercer County replaces two bridges between Aunt Molly Road and Elm Street just east of the Hopewell Borough line. You can still access Hopewell Borough from Lawrence by taking Carter Road to Princeton Avenue. If you are taking 518 into Hopewell from the Montgomery area, make a left on the Great Road, a right on Cherry Valley Road, and a right on Princeton Avenue to access Hopewell Borough’s shops and restaurants.

Montgomery

Orchard Road between Opossum Road and Autumn Lane is scheduled to be closed to all traffic starting Monday, April 8, and is expected to reopen in July. The road will be closed for bridge repairs. The posted detour route will use Orchard Road, Route 206, Sunset Road and Burnt Hill Road. The Rock Brook School can be accessed from the Opossum Road end of the closure.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

1 comment
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Thu 14

“Animal Expo” Stuart Student Nature Art @ D&R Greenway Olivia Rainbow thru 4/12

March 5 @ 9:30 am - April 12 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 14

Gifts from the Sea – exhibit of photographs and poetry

March 10 @ 8:00 am - May 2 @ 8:00 pm
Thu 14

Dine Out to Stamp Out Hunger

March 14
Thu 14

‘Transitions’: An exhibition of work by Wayne Freitag

March 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 14

An Evening of Owls

March 14 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 14

PHS Spectacle Theatre Presents Anything Goes

March 14 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 14

Choreopoem

March 14 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 15

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

March 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
%d bloggers like this: