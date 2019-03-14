Princeton area road closure update: Alexander Road, Route 518, Orchard Road closures

Princeton/West Windsor

Beginning Monday, March 18 and continuing until Friday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, Alexander Road will be closed due to construction work in preparation for the bridge replacement project. ThePrinceton Dinky Substitute Bus Shuttle) in Princeton will operate on a detour. The schedule will be adjusted to ensure connections at Princeton Junction. Click HERE for the adjusted schedule with affected trips highlighted.

Alexander Road will also be closed the weekends of March 16 to 17 and March 23 to 24, but there will be no bus schedule adjustments.



Hopewell

A portion of Route 518 in Hopewell is closed until August while Mercer County replaces two bridges between Aunt Molly Road and Elm Street just east of the Hopewell Borough line. You can still access Hopewell Borough from Lawrence by taking Carter Road to Princeton Avenue. If you are taking 518 into Hopewell from the Montgomery area, make a left on the Great Road, a right on Cherry Valley Road, and a right on Princeton Avenue to access Hopewell Borough’s shops and restaurants.

Montgomery

Orchard Road between Opossum Road and Autumn Lane is scheduled to be closed to all traffic starting Monday, April 8, and is expected to reopen in July. The road will be closed for bridge repairs. The posted detour route will use Orchard Road, Route 206, Sunset Road and Burnt Hill Road. The Rock Brook School can be accessed from the Opossum Road end of the closure.