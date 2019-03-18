Princeton Council candidates fail to receive Democratic club endorsement

Three Democratic candidates for the Princeton Council failed to receive the local club’s endorsement at a meeting that was held Sunday night at the Suzanne Patterson Center. One candidate dropped out of the club endorsement process.

Only 165 people cast votes at the Princeton Community Democratic Organization meeting. All three candidates met the 40-percent vote threshold to receive “the support” of the local club. But they all failed to obtain the 60-percent vote threshold to receive the full endorsement of the club.

Mia Sacks received 97 votes. Incumbent Tim Quinn received 95 votes. Michelle Pirone Lambros received 66 votes. The club changed its rules this year and used a new ranking system. Members were asked to rank up to three council candidates as first, second and third choices. First and second choices were ranked equally.

Adam Bierman did not participate in the endorsement meeting. Members must join the Princeton Community Democratic Organization two weeks before the event and must pay dues of $15 to participate. Lower dues of $5 can be paid if a person mails in a form instead. Bierman argues that the dues requirement amounts to pay to play or a poll tax.

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, June 4.