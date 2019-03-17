Islamic Society of Central New Jersey to host ‘Solidarity with New Zealand’ interfaith event this Thursday

A student offers police officers cookies at the Islamic Society of Central Jersey on Friday. Photo: South Brunswick Police Department.

The Islamic Society of Central New Jersey will host an interfaith forum to combat Islamophobia and hate this Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The mosque is located on Route 1 south in South Brunswick.

Activities will include writing letters to the injured in New Zealand and making donations to affected families. A prayer service with special prayers for the victims of the New Zealand terrorist attacks will be followed by an interfaith panel discussion that will feature area clergy and elected officials.

Police in South Brunswick keep watch at the local mosque after the terrorist attacks in New Zealand. Photo: South Brunswick Police Department.