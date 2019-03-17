Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.

Islamic Society of Central New Jersey to host ‘Solidarity with New Zealand’ interfaith event this Thursday

Krystal Knapp1 min read15 hours agoAdd comment
A student offers police officers cookies at the Islamic Society of Central Jersey on Friday. Photo: South Brunswick Police Department.

The Islamic Society of Central New Jersey will host an interfaith forum to combat Islamophobia and hate this Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The mosque is located on Route 1 south in South Brunswick.

Activities will include writing letters to the injured in New Zealand and making donations to affected families. A prayer service with special prayers for the victims of the New Zealand terrorist attacks will be followed by an interfaith panel discussion that will feature area clergy and elected officials.

Police in South Brunswick keep watch at the local mosque after the terrorist attacks in New Zealand. Photo: South Brunswick Police Department.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 18

“Animal Expo” Stuart Student Nature Art @ D&R Greenway Olivia Rainbow thru 4/12

March 5 @ 9:30 am - April 12 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 18

Gifts from the Sea – exhibit of photographs and poetry

March 10 @ 8:00 am - May 2 @ 8:00 pm
Mon 18

Recycling Day for Princeton residents

March 18
Mon 18

Dine Out to Stamp Out Hunger

March 18
Mon 18

2019 Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale

March 18 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tue 19

Tax Help: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide (by appointment only)

March 19 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 19

Princeton Historic Preservation Commission Public Meeting

March 19 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tue 19

Princeton Public Schools Board of Education Public Meeting

March 19 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: