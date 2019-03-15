Area police departments increase presence at mosques after terrorist attacks in New Zealand

Police in West Windsor and South Brunswick have increased their presence at local mosques in the wake of the terrorist attacks in New Zeland that killed 49 worshippers and injured another 48 at two mosques.

West Windsor Police Chief Robert Garofalo issued a statement Friday morning to residents and those who work and worship in the township to assure them that the police department has enhanced its presence at the Muslim Center of Greater Princeton.

“Additional patrols and plain clothes detectives as well as Explosive K-9 detection will be present for an extended period of time,” he said. “We will also continue and enhance our presence to all our houses of worship. The Mayor and I, along with my command staff, have been in constant communication and will continue to enhance and evolve our safety efforts to include working with our state and federal partners to provide fluid safety to all those who come into and live in West Windsor.”



Garofalo said if people notice suspicious behavior, they should call the police department at 9-1-1 or 609-799-1222. “I only ask that if you see something, say something and do so without delay,” he said.

In South Brunswick, Chief Raymond Hayducka increased the police presence at the Islamic Society of Central New Jersey Thursday night.



“The attacks at mosques in New Zealand have led us to enhance our presence at our mosque since late last night,” he said. ” There is no information of any concerns or threats related to our community. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners at the federal, State, and county levels to address any issues. Our efforts to ensure our houses of worship are the safest possible is an ongoing collaborative effort.”

South Brunswick residents should report any unusual or suspicious activity by calling (732) 329-4646 or 9-1-1.



