Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.

Area police departments increase presence at mosques after terrorist attacks in New Zealand

Krystal Knapp2 min read4 hours agoAdd comment

Police in West Windsor and South Brunswick have increased their presence at local mosques in the wake of the terrorist attacks in New Zeland that killed 49 worshippers and injured another 48 at two mosques.

West Windsor Police Chief Robert Garofalo issued a statement Friday morning to residents and those who work and worship in the township to assure them that the police department has enhanced its presence at the Muslim Center of Greater Princeton.

“Additional patrols and plain clothes detectives as well as Explosive K-9 detection will be present for an extended period of time,” he said. “We will also continue and enhance our presence to all our houses of worship. The Mayor and I, along with my command staff, have been in constant communication and will continue to enhance and evolve our safety efforts to include working with our state and federal partners to provide fluid safety to all those who come into and live in West Windsor.”

Garofalo said if people notice suspicious behavior, they should call the police department at 9-1-1 or 609-799-1222. “I only ask that if you see something, say something and do so without delay,” he said.

In South Brunswick, Chief Raymond Hayducka increased the police presence at the Islamic Society of Central New Jersey Thursday night.

“The attacks at mosques in New Zealand have led us to enhance our presence at our mosque since late last night,” he said. ” There is no information of any concerns or threats related to our community. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners at the federal, State, and county levels to address any issues. Our efforts to ensure our houses of worship are the safest possible is an ongoing collaborative effort.”

South Brunswick residents should report any unusual or suspicious activity by calling (732) 329-4646 or 9-1-1.


Please share your thoughts on this story.

Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 15

“Animal Expo” Stuart Student Nature Art @ D&R Greenway Olivia Rainbow thru 4/12

March 5 @ 9:30 am - April 12 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 15

Gifts from the Sea – exhibit of photographs and poetry

March 10 @ 8:00 am - May 2 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 15

Dine Out to Stamp Out Hunger

March 15
Fri 15

2019 Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale

March 15 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 15

Excavations at a Forgotten Female Pharaoh’s “Temple of Millions of Years”

March 15 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 15

Excavations at a Forgotten Female Pharaoh’s “Temple of Millions of Years”

March 15 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 15

PHS Spectacle Theatre Presents Anything Goes

March 15 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 15

Thirsty Thursdays: Miss Pumpkin’s Variety Show

March 15 @ 9:00 pm - March 16 @ 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: