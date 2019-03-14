Smell smoke? It’s from Fort Dix

Many residents in Mercer County have smelled smoke Thursday night and wondered whether there is a fire in the area. Fear not — fire personnel at Fort Dix in Burlington County are conducting a controlled burn on Fort Dix property near Wharton State Park.

A controlled burn, also known as hazard reduction burning, backfire, swailing, or a burn-off, is a wildfire set intentionally for purposes of forest management, farming, prairie restoration or greenhouse gas abatement. A controlled burn helps to reduce the risk of wildfires, but it also can help restore nutrients and help lead to more desirable plant growth in the future.