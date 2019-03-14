Smell smoke? It’s from Fort Dix

Many residents in Mercer County have smelled smoke Thursday night and wondered whether there is a fire in the area. Fear not — fire personnel at Fort Dix in Burlington County are conducting a controlled burn on Fort Dix property near Wharton State Park.
A controlled burn, also known as hazard reduction burning, backfire, swailing, or a burn-off, is a wildfire set intentionally for purposes of forest management, farming, prairie restoration or greenhouse gas abatement. A controlled burn helps to reduce the risk of wildfires, but it also can help restore nutrients and help lead to more desirable plant growth in the future.
Please share your thoughts on this story.