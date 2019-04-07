Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
SAVE pets of the week: Meet Zuri and Tommy

Heather Achenbach2 min read1 day agoAdd comment

Zuri is a two-year-old chocolate brown dachshund terrier mix.  She has beautiful seafoam green eyes, expressive ears, a long body, and short low-rider legs.  There is only one Zuri, one of a kind beautiful! She is shy with new people when she first meets them, but she absolutely loves the company of other dogs. She is young and a quick learner. Zuri needs a home with at least one other dog to help show her the ropes.  Once you earn her heart, she is all love and cuddles.  We found she snores after she falls asleep when held like a baby.  She is a staff and volunteer favorite at SAVE.

Tommy has a purr that can be heard from across the room.  He starts the moment he sees you and revs higher the second you start to pet him.  Tommy also loves to be brushed and like most cats, he is most content sleeping in the light of the sun  He is eight years young, sweet, and ready to make your home complete. He would make an excellent addition to any household looking for a kitty to love!

Please call  (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE to meet Zuri, Tommy, and our other adoptable dogs and cats.  Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two.  The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place. SAVE is located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman.

The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.

