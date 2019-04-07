SAVE pets of the week: Meet Zuri and Tommy

Zuri is a two-year-old chocolate brown dachshund terrier mix. She has beautiful seafoam green eyes, expressive ears, a long body, and short low-rider legs. There is only one Zuri, one of a kind beautiful! She is shy with new people when she first meets them, but she absolutely loves the company of other dogs. She is young and a quick learner. Zuri needs a home with at least one other dog to help show her the ropes. Once you earn her heart, she is all love and cuddles. We found she snores after she falls asleep when held like a baby. She is a staff and volunteer favorite at SAVE.

Tommy has a purr that can be heard from across the room. He starts the moment he sees you and revs higher the second you start to pet him. Tommy also loves to be brushed and like most cats, he is most content sleeping in the light of the sun He is eight years young, sweet, and ready to make your home complete. He would make an excellent addition to any household looking for a kitty to love!

Please call (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE to meet Zuri, Tommy, and our other adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two. The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place. SAVE is located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman.



