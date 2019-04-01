Candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday for Robbinsville High graduate who was murdered in South Carolina

Samantha Lee Josephson

A candlelight vigil will be held at the West Town Center lake gazebo Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to remember Samantha Lee Josephson, the college student who was killed in South Carolina last week.

Josephson was reported missing in Columbia on Friday, and her body was later found in a rural area in Clarendon County. A 24-year-old man was charged with murder and kidnapping her. According to police, Josephson got in his car because she thought she was being picked up by an Uber driver.



Born in Princeton, Josephson graduated from Robbinsville High School. She was a senior at The University of South Carolina majoring in political science and was planning to attend Drexel University School of Law in the fall.

About 1,400 people have contributed to a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover the costs of Josephson’s funeral and memorial.

Josephson is survived by her parents, Seymour and Marci Josephson, a sister, Sydney Josephson, and her maternal grandmother, Roberta Hausman. Funeral services are at noon Wednesday, April 3, at Congregation Beth Chaim, which is located at 329 Village Road in Princeton Junction. Burial will follow at the Perrineville Cemetery in Perrineville. The period of mourning will be observed Wednesday following the burial, Thursday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at noon at the Josephson residence. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Womanspace.



