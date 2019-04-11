Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.

Princeton Area Community Foundation names new chief philanthropy officer

Krystal Knapp2 min read21 hours agoAdd comment
Marcia Shackelford

Marcia Shackelford is the new philanthropy officer at the Princeton Area Community Foundation. She will begin her new post on May 10.

An experienced fundraiser with more than 25 years of service in a variety of organizations, Shackelford was most recently the vice president for development at Climate Central, an independent climate science and communications organization based in Princeton.

Before joining Climate Central, she was a Princeton-based consultant who worked with local nonprofits. Her previous work includes fundraising experience at the University of California, the United Way, and The Hospital of the Good Samaritan in Los Angeles. She holds a degree in American Studies from Dickinson College and a master’s degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Shackelford was born in New Jersey and raised in Princeton. After a career in philanthropy outside of New Jersey, she and her family returned to the region in 2015. She joined the Community Foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls Leadership Team and volunteered with the Fund’s grants and membership committees.

“We are very excited to have Marcia join our team. The Community Foundation is the center of philanthropy in Central New Jersey, and Marcia’s extensive development and fundraising experience align wonderfully with our mission of promoting philanthropy to advance the well-being of our communities forever,” said Jeffrey Vega, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Because of her prior consulting work, she is also knowledgeable about nonprofits in our area, and she previously volunteered with our organization through our Fund for Women and Girls.”

Please share your thoughts on this story.

Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« April 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 12

Architectural Drawing & Painting for Adults at Morven

April 11 @ 10:00 am - May 16 @ 1:00 pm
Fri 12

Thirsty Thursdays: Miss Pumpkin’s Variety Show

April 11 @ 9:00 pm - April 12 @ 9:00 pm
Fri 12

Gifts from the Sea – exhibit of photographs and poetry

April 12 @ 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fri 12

12th Annual Princeton Jazz Festival Middle School Showcase

April 12 @ 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 12

Tina and Friends Open Mic Night at Unionville Vineyards

April 12 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 12

Music out of the Darkness: A Spiritual Meditation

April 12 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 13

F3 Princeton – Free Men’s Boot Camp Workout

April 13 @ 6:30 am - 7:30 am
Sat 13

Princeton Academy’s Spring Rummage Sale – April 13th

April 13 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: