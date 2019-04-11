Princeton Area Community Foundation names new chief philanthropy officer

Marcia Shackelford

Marcia Shackelford is the new philanthropy officer at the Princeton Area Community Foundation. She will begin her new post on May 10.

An experienced fundraiser with more than 25 years of service in a variety of organizations, Shackelford was most recently the vice president for development at Climate Central, an independent climate science and communications organization based in Princeton.

Before joining Climate Central, she was a Princeton-based consultant who worked with local nonprofits. Her previous work includes fundraising experience at the University of California, the United Way, and The Hospital of the Good Samaritan in Los Angeles. She holds a degree in American Studies from Dickinson College and a master’s degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Shackelford was born in New Jersey and raised in Princeton. After a career in philanthropy outside of New Jersey, she and her family returned to the region in 2015. She joined the Community Foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls Leadership Team and volunteered with the Fund’s grants and membership committees.

“We are very excited to have Marcia join our team. The Community Foundation is the center of philanthropy in Central New Jersey, and Marcia’s extensive development and fundraising experience align wonderfully with our mission of promoting philanthropy to advance the well-being of our communities forever,” said Jeffrey Vega, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Because of her prior consulting work, she is also knowledgeable about nonprofits in our area, and she previously volunteered with our organization through our Fund for Women and Girls.”