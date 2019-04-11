Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
Local merchant group: New Princeton parking meter plan has had a devastating impact on downtown businesses

3 min read22 hours ago11 comments

To the Editor:

Our Princeton Merchants Association survey results (posted on our website), and public feedback show that the new parking plan has not been well received by residents, customers, visitors or employees, and has had a chillingly negative impact on the businesses in town through the holiday season and the first several months of 2019. The Princeton Council and professionals, on the advice of consultants, believe that there is not a shortage of parking spaces and may be pleased to hear that parking is freeing up, but the fact is, fewer people are coming to our downtown to shop. Our shopkeepers are struggling to keep their businesses open and commercial properties, which account for 20+% of our town’s tax base, are experiencing the highest vacancy rates in decades.

In collectively reviewing the current parking plan we want to propose a set of improvements that would honor the intent of the new plan, as articulated by Mayor Lempert, to serve first and foremost as a tool for economic development of Princeton’s vital downtown.

We are proposing revised parking rates as follows:

1st hr. — $1.50; 2nd hr. — $1.75; 3rd hr – $2.00

In comparison to similar towns:

Summit $1/hr. – Red Bank $1.50/hr. – Morristown $1/hr. – Westfield $1/2hr.

We fully recognize the importance of any fixes to the new system being budget-neutral and suggest the following to offset any shortfall:

Add a third hour @ $2.25 to the existing two-hour meters. The third hour is essential so customers don’t need to choose between a meal and shopping. The progressive structure incentivizes turn-over, an ambition of the parking overhaul for the downtown.

Raise the 10-hour meters from $.75 to $1.00 an hour

Begin metered parking at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

Raise the Dinky daily parking from $4 to $5 per day

Charge tour buses parked in town a fee commiserate to other regional tourist destinations. While you’re at it, maybe charge idling buses an environmental surcharge.

Revisit the loading zones to make them both business- and, during off-hours, customer-friendly by installing 30-minute meters: the timing for metered parking in loading zones may need to be site-specific and can be longer in some places than in others. We welcome the fact the town has begun looking into this change.

Increase capital expenditure account from existing parking revenues (est. $1m+ annual) to offset parking meter improvements

Create additional public proximity parking infrastructure with decks, lots and/or on-street parking. There is no doubt, we have a parking shortage.

Create permitted employee parking in walking distance as part of the current phase of revisions to the overall parking plan.

Do not convert our limited and scarce free parking to bike-lanes: this does little to change the nature of the bike-ride into town and it artificially pits the business community against environmentalists.

We welcome the April 15 work session at One Monument Hall and urge the mayor and council to realign the parking plan to encourage true economic development in our community.

Signed,

Jessica Durrie, Joanne Farrugia, Jon Lambert, Mimi Omiecinski, Cliff Simms, Dean Smith, Dorothea von Moltke, Lori Rabon and Jack Morrison on behalf of the members of the Princeton Merchant Association


  • No on starting metered parking earlier. How about start it later? If you start at 8:00 both Small World and Starbucks will feel it. I for one will not add a parking tax to my daily coffee. This is an example of how out of touch you are with the cause of the chilling negative effect on businesses. How about 9:30 and go back to 7:00 p.m. stop.

    No on raising the 10 hour metered parking. Town employees barley make anything after parking. You are taxing the wrong set of people here.

  • It was a joy to visit downtown Princeton for shopping, dining, movie-going. It is nothing short of frustrating and maddening since the new parking meters, rates, and regulations have come into place. It has to be something VERY compelling to bring us to your town now. Council, do take heed – unless you do not want us in your town, in which case your mission is being accomplished.

    2 hr parking for the main shopping and dining blocks on Nassau Street? Paying until 9 pm required? I must add we can barely read the words/characters on the meters.

    In the past, we frequently attended special film presentations at the Garden theater – many of which are over 3 hours long. We had always been fortunate to find a relatively close, metered parking spot. No point in attempting that now – I’d have to run out of the movie to avoid a ticket! So now, we go elsewhere. Such a shame – I used to love supporting the PGT.

    Thank you to Ms, Durrie and her co-writers for their well-reasoned letter to the editor, I hope you don’t mind if I note I believe you mean ‘commensurate’; i do, however, absolutely commiserate with you. I wish you success at the April 15th work session, May it produce a reasonable solution that does not further discourage visiting, buying, and dining in your town.

  • The cost and parking meters are what they are but having to pay until 9:00 verses the old 7:00 is what bothers me.

  • This must be devastating for the small business owners. Were they consulted before the powers that be implemented this inane plan? Another thought- stop validating parking at the library. How much money would that yield? It’s great that the council wants to encourage use of the library, but their main job is to run this town in a fiscally prudent manner. Which clearly they aren’t doing.

  • I live in the next town & haven’t shopped or patronized a restaurant since they eliminated the smart card. By eliminating it AND refusing to reimburse for monies remaining on card was a poor strategic plan!!

  • Remember, this is all part of the town council’s sustainability plan. We should reuse items that we have already bought. The town is encouraging reuse by discouraging consumption of new items with the higher parking fees. Once our core businesses go bankrupt, the town can then repurpose those buildings for affordable housing or off-street bike parking.

  • If you want to charge me to park in your overpriced town, I’ll just happily drive to the next town and spend ALL of my money there. Why in the world would I pump a parking meter and net nothing when that money can be spent on buying something I need?

    Ultimately, the losers are business owners in town. Oh well, not my problem!

  • Pfft, pay to park in Princeton? NO THANK YOU!!!

    I will just spend my money elsewhere instead of being TAXED just for visiting. That’s my PROGRESSIVE answer to your parking fees!!

  • Visiting Princeton is no longer a pleasure-it is a frustrating driving/parking stressful experience. NOT worth the trip and effort I try to stay away!

  • Wait, didn’t the council president say she wanted fewer people, like me, to drive to Princeton? Mission accomplished. Haven’t been there since.

  • Just curious – why do down-town shoppers need to be punished at all? Surely shoppers should be welcomed and not treated like pests that need to be discouraged!

