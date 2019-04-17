Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
Dinky train service to be restored May 12

Krystal Knapp2 min read7 hours agoAdd comment

Beginning on Sunday, May 12, the Princeton Dinky train will be in service again. The Dinky will run with a schedule similar to the regular schedule that was in place prior to the suspension of service last fall, NJ Transit officials said. The new Dinkys schedule is available online” Weekdays Weekends

“The importance of these rail lines was made abundantly clear during our town hall meetings. The needs of our customers remain our highest priority. I am pleased that we were able to restore reliable services to these regions ahead of schedule,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said he is glad the agency will be able to restore service sooner than projected.  

“I did not want these rail lines to remain out of service for a minute longer than necessary, and I’m grateful that we’re able to resume service nearly two weeks ahead of schedule,” Corbett said. “I want to acknowledge our employees’ hard work that made this possible, and thank our customers for their patience while we were able to successfully meet our interim 2018 positive train control requirements.”

Test trains and rail equipment will begin to operate on the Dinky train tracks prior to the restoration of normal service. Officials caution that during the testing period, railroad equipment can operate at any time, in any direction and at various speeds. Only cross railroad tracks at designated crossings, paying attention to crossing gates, lights and bells alerting people to the potential presence of a train or other railroad equipment.

