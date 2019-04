Route 64, the bride over the Amtrak and NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor train line in West Windsor, is closed due to downed power lines and utility pole problems, police said. The road is impassable. Seek an alternate route.

Power is also out in the area. The traffic lights at the intersections of 571 and Alexander Road and 571 and Clarksville Road are not functioning. PSE&G is working to restore power.