Alexander Bridge scheduled to open again Tuesday afternoon

Krystal Knapp1 min read17 hours ago1 comment

The repair work on the bridge over the Stony Brook on Alexander Road near the border of Princeton and West Windsor is slated to be finished by about 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Alexander Road will re-open as soon as the work is completes and all construction equipment has been removed. The road will be closed again starting in the fall for about seven or eight months when the county and state replace two bridges and a culvert.

  • Traffic was a mess in Princeton, on route 1, 206, and 27 as well as Harrison and Washington. This emergency closure sets the tone for what it will be like for the 9 months the bridge is closed for replacement. While I understand the need for a permanent replacement I feel that there needs to be a plan in place to help ease this traffic. Alexander is the only way out of Princeton with an overpass over route 1 and is vital to traffic flow on route 1. Perhaps a temporary connector road from Washington to Alexander in west Windsor (near Princeton’s solar field) would help alleviate some of this congestion. Or at a very minimum pay overtime to accelerate the timeline of the replacement.

The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.

