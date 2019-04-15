Bike advisory committee: Bike lanes benefit everyone

To the Editor,

Princeton’s Bicycle Advisory Committee (PBAC) would like to respond to the part of Princeton Merchant Association’s letter to Planet Princeton about bike lanes.

Bike lanes do change the nature of the bike ride into and around town. They enable bike riders to feel safer, and behave more predictably, riding on the road instead of the sidewalks. This benefits pedestrians and motorists as much as cyclists.

There are many students in John Witherspoon Middle School and Princeton High School who would like to bike to/from school if there would be a safer route. The numbers of bicyclists on Hamilton (close to JWMS and PHS) for about two weeks last May more than doubled when there were bike lanes in place. Safety for our young cyclists is one of PBAC’s top priorities.

We agree that a conflict between cyclists and business advocates is unnecessary. We enthusiastically support permitted employee parking in proximity to the central business district. It is consistent with a walkable and bikeable downtown. We also recommend improved bike parking for employees working downtown.

We support the economic vitality of Princeton. We are also concerned for the safety, health, equity, and sustainability of our community. Bike lanes and merchant viability are not mutually exclusive. Let’s work together to make this a reality.

Signed,

Members of the Princeton Bicycle Advisory Committee: Lisa Serieyssol, Laurie Harmon, Martin Kah. Tineke Thio. Amanda Arshan. Liliana Morenilla. Leslie Fabello. Perry Jones, David Cohen, Dan Rappaport