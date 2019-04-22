Burglar targets vehicles in Princeton

A burglar tried to break into at least four vehicles in Princeton last weekend, police said. The burglaries occurred in the area of Herrontown Road and River Road. Three vehicles were unlocked and were burglarized. A fourth vehicle was locked, and the burglar was unsuccessful at gaining entry to the vehicle. Police did not say what items were stolen from the three cars or what the total value of the items was.

The suspect is described as a black male, 35 to 45 years old, who is bald with a heavy build, and is about 6-foot tall. He was wearing dark colored sweatpants and a black and silver football jersey bearing the number 24 on both sides and the name “Lynch” across the back. If you can identify this person, contact Adam Basatemur of the Princeton Police at 609-921-2100 ext.2170 or email abasatemur@princetonnj.gov. You can also fill out an anonymous tip report online or call the anonymous tip line at 609-688-2049.