Teachers in West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional Schools ratify new contract

Krystal Knapp1 min read10 hours agoAdd comment

The West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District Board of Education and the West Windsor-Plainsboro Education Association, the union for teachers in the district, have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract. The current contract expires on June 30.

School board members approved the contract 8-0 on May 14. The union ratified the agreement on May 16.

As part of the new contract, teachers will receive salary increases of 2.9 percent each year for the first three years of the contract. The fourth year, 2022-2023, they will receive a 3.1 percent salary increase. The agreement moderately reduces co-pays for certain prescriptions, and maintains current employee health insurance contribution rates, school officials said.

“The agreement provides prudent, fiscal stability while fairly compensating our teaching staff,” said board member and negotiations team chair Dana Krug.

“The new agreement provides a financial framework for the next four years while we navigate the district’s construction and expansion,” said David Aderhold, superintendent of schools. “Most importantly, it allows us to build upon our collaborative relationship with the WW-P Education Association in ways that will benefit the children in our communities.”

