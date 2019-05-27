The Princeton parklet returns for another season

The Princeton parklet

The Princeton parklet has returned to its location outside Small World Coffee on Witherspoon Street for the summer. The parklet, an Arts Council of Princeton project, is the same structure that was designed and built by architect Joseph Hobart Weiss in 2017. The 2019 parklet features flowering plants, furniture designed by Chris Maher, free WIFI provided by Andrena, an interactive chalkboard supplied by Princeton Entrepreneurship Council, and art-based activities. The public is invited to the opening celebration on Thursday, May 30 at 5 p.m. in front of Small World Coffee.

