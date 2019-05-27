The Princeton parklet returns for another season

Krystal Knapp1 min read11 hours ago1 comment
FacebookTwitter
The Princeton parklet

The Princeton parklet has returned to its location outside Small World Coffee on Witherspoon Street for the summer. The parklet, an Arts Council of Princeton project, is the same structure that was designed and built by architect Joseph Hobart Weiss in 2017. The 2019 parklet features flowering plants, furniture designed by Chris Maher, free WIFI provided by Andrena, an interactive chalkboard supplied by Princeton Entrepreneurship Council, and art-based activities. The public is invited to the opening celebration on Thursday, May 30 at 5 p.m. in front of Small World Coffee.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

1 comment
Princeton University Professor Alain Kornhauser shows some love to Olli, the automated driverless shuttle, at the Smart Driving Car conference today. #princeton #automatedvehicles #mobility
Students prepare for a rally to protest the Title IX sexual assault hearing process at Princeton University. #princeton #princetonuniversity #sexualassault #titleix
The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley

Join Our Orbit

%d bloggers like this: