Burlington store to open at Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor

Krystal Knapp2 min read3 hours agoAdd comment

Burlington Stores, a national discount retailer, has announced that it will open a new store at 200 Nassau Park Boulevard in the Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor this fall.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Princeton. This new location brings jobs to the community and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family,” said Tom Kingsbury, CEO and Chairman of Burlington Stores, in a press release about the opening on Minday. “Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week.”

The store will be 37,846 square feet and will sell ladies’ apparel, accessories, menswear, family footwear, children’s clothing and toys, furniture and accessories for babies, home décor and gifts, and coats. The store will be the 34th Burlington location in New Jersey.

Burlington Stores, Inc. is headquartered in New Jersey. The company had fiscal year 2018 net sales of $6.6 billion. It is a Fortune 500 company, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The company operated 684 stores as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Job applications for the new store are being accepted at online now at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.

Support Planet Princeton

Local investigative, enterprise and community journalism.
Available to all regardless of ability to pay, funded by our readers.

Donate

Please share your thoughts on this story.

Art All Night Trenton is in full swing! Stop by the Roebling Wire Works and check out the art, food, music and more. We will be blogging tonight and tomorrow on Planet Trenton.org. #art #rebuildaan
Chess anyone? #Lawrence #Saturdays #chess #kidsgames
Thought for the day
Seen in Hopewell today. Felt lettering. #hopewell #pillow #crafts
Princeton University Professor Alain Kornhauser shows some love to Olli, the automated driverless shuttle, at the Smart Driving Car conference today. #princeton #automatedvehicles #mobility
Students prepare for a rally to protest the Title IX sexual assault hearing process at Princeton University. #princeton #princetonuniversity #sexualassault #titleix
The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton

Join Our Orbit

%d bloggers like this: