Burlington store to open at Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor

Burlington Stores, a national discount retailer, has announced that it will open a new store at 200 Nassau Park Boulevard in the Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor this fall.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Princeton. This new location brings jobs to the community and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family,” said Tom Kingsbury, CEO and Chairman of Burlington Stores, in a press release about the opening on Minday. “Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week.”

The store will be 37,846 square feet and will sell ladies’ apparel, accessories, menswear, family footwear, children’s clothing and toys, furniture and accessories for babies, home décor and gifts, and coats. The store will be the 34th Burlington location in New Jersey.

Burlington Stores, Inc. is headquartered in New Jersey. The company had fiscal year 2018 net sales of $6.6 billion. It is a Fortune 500 company, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The company operated 684 stores as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Job applications for the new store are being accepted at online now at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.

