Family thanks Lawrence officer who saved choking child

Lawrence Police Officer Bartosz Chojnowski (l) with the Wimmers family of Hopewell.

Last Friday just before 10 a.m., Lawrence Police Officer Bartosz Chojnowski was working a special duty road job on Carson Road when he observed a vehicle pull to the side of the roadway. He saw a woman who appeared to be upset exiting the vehicle. Chojnowski approached the woman, who then told him her four-year-old girl choked on a piece of candy and was not breathing.

Chojnowski removed the child from the automobile and began performing life-saving measures to dislodge the candy. He successfully dislodged the piece of candy and the child began breathing again.

On Tuesday, Maria Wimmers of Hopewell and her family came to the Lawrence Township Police Department to say thank you to the officer for rescuing her child. She and her family were reunited with Chojnowski and were given a full tour of the police station.

Support Planet Princeton Local investigative, enterprise and community journalism.

Funded by our readers, available to all. Donate