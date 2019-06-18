Trailblazing mathematician Jacob Lurie will join the faculty at the Institute for Advanced Study

Krystal Knapp2 min read1 hour agoAdd comment

Jacob Lurie, who has made transformative contributions to mathematics through his work on derived algebraic geometry and infinity categories, will join the faculty of Institute for Advanced Study in July.

Lurie’s ideas in modern algebra, geometry, and topology provide novel frameworks that guide current research, unite seemingly disparate fields, and expand upon the foundations of mathematics. His perspective is shaping a new generation of mathematics. Currently a professor of mathematics at Harvard University, Lurie has also held an associate professorship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“As both an architect and synthesizer of ideas, Jacob’s impact is twofold: constructing the foundations for important areas in mathematics and building bridges between fields,” said Robbert Dijkgraaf, director of the Institute for Advanced Study. “The Institute has been home to some of the greatest minds in modern algebra, homotopy theory and algebraic geometry, including Michael Atiyah, Vladimir Voevodsky, and André Weil—a tradition that will surely be further enhanced by Jacob’s work at the institute.”

Lurie’s celebrated proof of the Baez-Dolan cobordism hypothesis changed the field drastically. His ideas have touched a diverse range of fields from topology to number theory.

“His foundational work changed the way that mathematicians describe and work with derived phenomena,” said Akshay Venkatesh, a professor in the school of mathematics at IAS. “It has had a remarkably broad influence on modern mathematics.”

Lurie earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Harvard University, pursued graduate studies at Princeton University and the University of California at Berkeley, and received a doctorate in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He has written two major books, “Higher Topos Theory” and “Higher Algebra,” and is currently at work on a third book, “Spectral Algebraic Geometry.” These volumes, along with papers about derived algebraic geometry, have redefined the foundations of some theories of algebraic geometry. In 2016, he was awarded the London Mathematical Society Hardy Fellowship in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field. He was a recipient of the inaugural 2015 Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics and a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship for creating a novel conceptual foundation for derived algebraic geometry and rewriting large swathes of mathematics from a new point of view.

“I’m truly honored to be afforded this opportunity and thrilled to become a part of the long tradition of mathematics at the IAS,” Lurie said.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

Art All Night Trenton is in full swing! Stop by the Roebling Wire Works and check out the art, food, music and more. We will be blogging tonight and tomorrow on Planet Trenton.org. #art #rebuildaan
Chess anyone? #Lawrence #Saturdays #chess #kidsgames
Thought for the day
Seen in Hopewell today. Felt lettering. #hopewell #pillow #crafts
Princeton University Professor Alain Kornhauser shows some love to Olli, the automated driverless shuttle, at the Smart Driving Car conference today. #princeton #automatedvehicles #mobility
Students prepare for a rally to protest the Title IX sexual assault hearing process at Princeton University. #princeton #princetonuniversity #sexualassault #titleix
The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton

Join Our Orbit

%d bloggers like this: