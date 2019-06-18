Some Princeton area roads closed due to flooding

As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, the following roads were closed due to flooding because of the storm:

Quaker Road in Princeton

The Griggstown Causeway between Franklin Township and Montgomery Township

Police in South Brunswick said drivers should avoid Route 1 south at Raymond Road due to flooding and Dey Road westbound near Orchardside Drive.

Route 29 between Fiddlers Creek Road and Pleasant Valley Road was closed Tuesday night due to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole.

If you know of another Princeton area road closure, please post the closing in the comments below this story. Thank you.

