Expect train service delays of up to an hour between Trenton and New York City (updated)

As of 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, trains travelling between Trenton and New York City are operating again, but with delays of up to an hour, officials said.

Amtrak and NJ Transit Northeast Corridor train service between Trenton and New York City was suspended in both directions, except for trains already en route, starting at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. NJ Transit officials said the service shutdown was due to ongoing Amtrak power issues.

Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken, officials said. PATH is still cross honor NJ Transit tickets and passes at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street, officials said. But PATH also issued alerts about delays on the Journal Square-33rd Street line due to car equipment problems and the Hoboken-33rd line due to signal maintenance issues in Hoboken.

NJ Transit bus and private carriers are still cross honoring NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.