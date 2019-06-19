NJ Transit customer survey deadline is June 21

Krystal Knapp1 min read10 hours agoAdd comment

You can give NJ Transit feedback about the agency’s train, bus and lightrail service by participating in the latest customer satisfaction survey. The deadline to fill out the survey online is June 21. Rate NJ Transit’s performance regarding the mode of transportation you use most frequently. The survey can be completed on a desktop, laptop, tablet or smart phone. Survey participants can win a free monthly pass or $100 gift certificate. Take the latest NJ Transit survey here.

