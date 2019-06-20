Alexander Road, Witherspoon Street, Paul Robeson Place to be closed for portions of day on Saturday, June 22

Alexander Road will be closed between Faculty Road and Canal Pointe Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, for utility work related to the bridge replacement project that is slated to begin in the fall of 2019. Seek an alternate route in and out of Princeton.

From 10:15 a.m. until about noon, Witherspoon Street will be closed between Valley Road and Paul Robeson Place, and Paul Roebson Place also will be closed for the first ever Princeton Pride Parade. No parking will be allowed on the streets during the parade. The parade begins at the municipal building at 11 a.m. and ends at the Princeton YMCA. There is limited parking in the parade area. Half of the municipal building parking lot will be available for pool patrons. The lot can be accessed from the direction of Valley Road or Mt. Lucas Road.