Flash flood warning issued for Princeton area until 7:15 p.m. Thursday

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Princeton area for Thursday evening. The warning covers all of Mercer County except the northwestern part of the county. The warning also covers Burlington County and portions of Bucks County.

The warning from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly is in effect until 7:15 p.m. A flash flood warning means a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warning area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after a heavy rain. Do not drive through flooded roads. Turn around.

