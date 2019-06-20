Flash flood warning issued for Princeton area until 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Krystal Knapp1 min read1 hour agoAdd comment

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Princeton area for Thursday evening. The warning covers all of Mercer County except the northwestern part of the county. The warning also covers Burlington County and portions of Bucks County.

The warning from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly is in effect until 7:15 p.m. A flash flood warning means a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warning area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after a heavy rain. Do not drive through flooded roads. Turn around.

Support Planet Princeton

Local investigative, enterprise and community journalism.
Funded by our readers, available to all.

Donate

Please share your thoughts on this story.

Art All Night Trenton is in full swing! Stop by the Roebling Wire Works and check out the art, food, music and more. We will be blogging tonight and tomorrow on Planet Trenton.org. #art #rebuildaan
Chess anyone? #Lawrence #Saturdays #chess #kidsgames
Thought for the day
Seen in Hopewell today. Felt lettering. #hopewell #pillow #crafts
Princeton University Professor Alain Kornhauser shows some love to Olli, the automated driverless shuttle, at the Smart Driving Car conference today. #princeton #automatedvehicles #mobility
Students prepare for a rally to protest the Title IX sexual assault hearing process at Princeton University. #princeton #princetonuniversity #sexualassault #titleix
The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
Up next in Princeton - subscribe to our newsletter for the photo of the day, event info. and more. Visit planetprinceton.com to subscribe.
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell
Best elixir for a cold - chicken pho from @thephospotprinceton Thanks Tom! #pho #coldcures #princeton
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton

Join Our Orbit

%d bloggers like this: