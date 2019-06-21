Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, June 21-23

First ever Pride Parade in Princeton on Saturday

Marchers will take to the streets on Saturday morning for the first ever Princeton LGBTQIA Pride Parade, a celebration some residents say is long overdue in the Ivy League town. The parade is being organized by the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice.

Marchers will gather at the municipal building at 400 Witherspoon Street. The march kick-off will begin at 11 a.m. Marchers will head up Witherspoon Street to Paul Robeson Place, then turn right and finish the march at the YMCA building, where there will be a Pride Parade after-party.

Several local businesses are co-sponsoring the parade. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy will be attending the march, according to organizers.

Email your Pride Parade photos to editor@planetprinceton.com on Saturday after the march to have them included in our Pride Parade photo gallery. Don’t forget to include who photo credit should be given to and any other information you want listed with the photos.

Other Weekend Picks

Friday, June 21

jaZams Summer Block Party – Join jaZams on the block along Palmer Square West for crafts, activities, music and more beginning at 6 p.m. Drummers, sing-along performance, craft activities, street fair, food and more. Outdoor movie at 8:45 p.m.

Screening of “A League of Their Own” – Kick off summer with a viewing of the star-studded classic “A League of Their Own”, featuring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, and more, on Morven’s big screen. Snacks included. Bring your own blanket, favorite team cushion, or beach towel and enjoy an indoor, air-conditioned movie night. 6:30 p.m., Morven Museum, 55 Stockton Street. $15 per family.

Nixon in China: Much More Than Minimalism – Professor Timothy Urban will discuss the many musical styles found in John Adams’s opera Nixon in China and their relationship to the story. 7 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St, Princeton. Free More information

Musical | She Loves Me ( The Princeton Festival) – Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old world elegance. Two employees at a perfumerie exchange anonymous love letters, until one day they realize whom they have been writing to all along. 8 p.m., Marie and Edward Matthews ’53 Acting Studio at 185 Nassau Street. More information

Pride Dance Party – The Arts Council of Princeton will host a Pride Dance Party in conjunction with Princeton’s first-ever Pride Parade, coordinated by the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice. The Solley Theater will transform into a Pride dance party with tunes, snacks, and best of all, a celebration of community. Special guests include Mike Hot Pence. 8 p.m., Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon St, Princeton. $5 More information

Saturday, June 22

West Windsor Community Farmers Market – Produce, meats, woven fibers, honey, jams, flowers, baked goods, and prepared foods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vaughn Drive Lot, Princeton Junction Train Station.

Vintage Baseball Game – Part game, part show, part history lesson and all fun, the Flemington Neshanock and the Diamond State Base Ball Club will play competitive matches of bare-handed baseball, wearing period uniforms and using rules from 1864 or 1873. The event also includes facts on the history of the game and a recitation of “Casey at the Bat.” Free – bring a blanket or lawn chair. 11 a.m., Greenway Meadows Park, Princeton.

Princeton Summer Theatre Presents Falsettos – When the charmingly neurotic Marvin leaves his wife for another man, his tight-knit family is thrown into disarray. Recently revived on Broadway to great acclaim, Falsettos is a hilarious musical filled with Jewish boys who can’t play baseball, contentious Bar Mitzvahs, men who aren’t quite men yet, and new love, in a beautiful portrait of a modern family. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Hamilton Murray Theater at Princeton University. More Informtion

Princeton Festival Baroque Chamber Ensemble – Concertmaster Juan Carlos Zamudio leads principal players of the Princeton Festival Baroque Orchestra in an intimate afternoon of chamber music performed on period instruments. 4 p.m., Trinity Church Princeton, 33 Mercer Street, Princeton. More information

Piano Recital | Rachel Cheung (The Princeton Festival) – Van Cliburn Piano Competition finalist and 2017 Audience Award winner Rachel Cheung has been cheered by audiences in St. Petersburg, Russia; at the Chopin Festival in Duszniki, Poland; and in such other global centers of music as Kiev, Paris, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Jerusalem, Toronto, and New York. 7:30 p.m., Taplin Auditorium, Fine Hall, Princeton University, 304 Washington Road, Princeton. More information

Sunday, June 23

Princeton Health Kids’ Marathon – Penn Medicine Princeton Health hosts the 11th annual kids marathon, a 1.2-mile fun run. $25 per child pre-k to eighth grade. 10 a.m. ETS, 660 Rosedale Road, Princeton.

Xue Di: Across Borders Poetry Reading – Award-winning Chinese poet Xue Di will offer a multi-media bilingual poetry reading and a casual talk. Coming of age under Chairman Mao’s Cultural Revolution (1966-77), which suppressed all literary works, Xue Di came across forbidden poems and determined to be a poet as a young boy. 12 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St, Princeton. Free More information

Veblen Birthday BBQ Bash – Come to a BBQ on the grounds of Veblen House, hosted by the Friends of Herrontown Woods. Food, drink, games, and socializing in celebration of the 139th birthday of mathematician and visionary Oswald Veblen. He and his wife Elizabeth donated Herrontown Woods as Princeton’s first nature preserve in 1957. Grill, hotdogs, hamburgers, and refreshments provided. 2 p.m., Veblen House, 452 Herrontown Rd, Princeton. More information

The Sourland Mountain Festival – Enjoy local music, food, beverages, activities, and crafts. Celebrating its 16th year, the seven-hour festival will host more history, critters, wildlife and outdoor activities with a spectacular view of the Sourland Mountain. Begins at 3 p.m. at the Hillsborough Golf & Country Club, 146 Wertsville Road, Hillsborough. More information

Opera | Nixon in China (The Princeton Festival) – Nixon in China is a contemporary masterpiece, transforming the details of Richard Nixon’s visit to the People’s Republic of China in 1972 into a story of deep emotion and political conflict. You may know the headlines, but as Nixon sings: “News has a kind of mystery.” 3 p.m., McCarter Theatre, 91 University Place, Princeton . $45 – $150 More information

Firefly Festival at Terhune Orchards – Fireflies are an “electrifying” part of summer. Enjoy an evening of nature, music, wagon rides, and outdoor fun. Celebrate fireflies by making your own wings and antenna. There will be a $5 charge for the crafts activities. Enjoy live music while you wait for the fireflies to come out. Begins at 4 p.m. and ends after dusk. Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. free More information

To have your event considered for our weekend picks, please add it to our community calendar! It’s free and easy. On the menu at the top of the website or the mobile pop-out menu, select Events and then “add event.”