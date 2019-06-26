Grand jury indicts West Windsor man in connection with crash that killed TCNJ student

A Mercer County grand jury returned an eight-count indictment last week charging a West Windsor man with recklessly causing the death of College of New Jersey student Michael Sot.

David Lamar, 23, was indicted on one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, one count of second-degree death by auto and six counts of second-degree assault by auto, law enforcement officials said.

David Lamar

Lamar was driving south on Pennington Road in a 2018 Kia Optima when he crossed the center line around 2 a.m. on December 2, 2018, and collided with a 2007 Dodge Charger that was occupied by six people, five of whom were students at The College of New Jersey. Sot, who was the driver of the Charger, was killed while the five other occupants and Lamar’s passenger were injured. According to the indictment, Lamar caused Sot’s death by disregarding the speed limit, driving while intoxicated, and crossing over the double lines.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Ewing Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.