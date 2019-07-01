Northeast Corridor Train service in and out of New York suspended due to a fire

Krystal Knapp1 min read10 hours agoAdd comment

Northeast Corridor train service is suspended between New York City and Trenton due to a fire on an Amtrak work train near Hamilton. Train tickets and passes are being cross honored by Coach USA 100 from New York to New Brunswick and Princeton.

A mourning dove greets us when we leave our #princeton office each morning. Second nest of the summer for her.
It’s a beautiful day to enjoy Dohm Alley in #Princeton
Photos from the first ever #Princeton #Pride #Parade
Art All Night Trenton is in full swing! Stop by the Roebling Wire Works and check out the art, food, music and more. We will be blogging tonight and tomorrow on Planet Trenton.org. #art #rebuildaan
Chess anyone? #Lawrence #Saturdays #chess #kidsgames
Thought for the day
Seen in Hopewell today. Felt lettering. #hopewell #pillow #crafts
Princeton University Professor Alain Kornhauser shows some love to Olli, the automated driverless shuttle, at the Smart Driving Car conference today. #princeton #automatedvehicles #mobility
Students prepare for a rally to protest the Title IX sexual assault hearing process at Princeton University. #princeton #princetonuniversity #sexualassault #titleix
The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
The payphone at @chubbys_luncheonette works. A little boy asked us how to use it. We showed him how to dial. His response: “But how do I text?” #payphone #nostalgia #feelingold #technology #Hopewell

