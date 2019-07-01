Northeast Corridor Train service in and out of New York suspended due to a fire

Northeast Corridor train service is suspended between New York City and Trenton due to a fire on an Amtrak work train near Hamilton. Train tickets and passes are being cross honored by Coach USA 100 from New York to New Brunswick and Princeton.
Northeast Corridor train service is suspended between New York City and Trenton due to a fire on an Amtrak work train near Hamilton. Train tickets and passes are being cross honored by Coach USA 100 from New York to New Brunswick and Princeton.
Please share your thoughts on this story.