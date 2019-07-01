Letters: ‘Update’ from Princeton governing body about ‘alleged dumping of hazardous materials’ at municipal site

To the editor:
As Princeton Mayor and Council, we would like to take this opportunity to update residents about the alleged dumping of hazardous materials at the Sewer Department site on River Road.  We are deeply concerned and distressed by this apparent violation of the public trust. There is an ongoing criminal investigation, so we are legally constrained in what we are able to say about the situation, but we would like to give residents as much information as possible.  We will post updates on the municipal website as new information is available.
Here’s what we can tell you: to date, three employees have been terminated. The municipality may take further administrative action as warranted.  The municipality is also reviewing the organizational structure of its sewer operations and tightening oversight procedures.
We are concerned specifically about whether the dirt dumped at the River Road site contained any hazardous materials.  Princeton has hired a Licensed Site Remediation Professional (LSRP), Whitman and Associates, to thoroughly test the site.  The LSRP will work with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to identify and remediate the issues pointed out by NJDEP, perform a site survey (including mapping wetlands) and test to see which, if any, hazardous materials or other contaminates are present on the site. The LSRP will ensure that the site is properly remediated. We want to assure you that the municipality is also taking the appropriate steps to hold responsible those who dumped materials.
We remain open to hearing your concerns about this situation and will work hard to ensure that our residents are kept up to date.  We are grateful that these allegations have been brought to light so that we can take the necessary steps to rectify the situation.
Mayor Liz Lempert, Council President Jenny Crumiller, and Council members David Cohen, Leticia Fraga, Eve Niedergang, Tim Quinn, and Dwaine Williamson

  • Your absolutely right about the horrific past and current culture @Don C. The people that moved up were the worst of the worst. They have been telling employees to “shut up or you’re fired” for years. The mayor and council never cared and I’m sure they don’t now. This current regime is nothing short of toxic. Most employees are praying for change and counting the days when they can leave. It’s a real shame that this town has become such a nightmare for so many working in it. There are some great people working for this town but it seems none of them have any power or voice to make a change. All those sticking together at the top can all go down together as far as I’m concerned.

  • I interact with a number of different municipal departments pretty regularly throughout the year, as I would assume most residents do. It’s always easy to tell which ones are on top of things and which ones are flying blind. If I can tell that, how come the town manager cannot? It’s shocking to me.

  • “It is never too late” is the saying, but here, in this particular case, it is a little bit too late.

    In the beginning there were talks of “misinterpretation” of facts; then three people were fired, then the hopes that this would go away and that the tax payers would forget; and finally, they have decided to issue a letter to respond, a letter full of the same words uttered by Mr Daschield before.

    Now? After how many days?

    It shows lack of leadership, of owning responsibility of what has happened under your watch, incompetence, and a quite lousy PR.

    Pathetic .

    And as Don C says, one has to wonder what is happening in the other departments. How was this allowed in the first place?

    Council is not only there for budgeting and legislation, it is there to oversight and there has been zero oversight; at least, that is my perception.

    Please, correct me if I am wrong.

  • Three big questions remain after this letter: (1) How much will this second bribery scandal in six years cost Princeton taxpayers for all these clean-up costs and legal fees suing others for indemnification? (2) Where is the oversight and accountability by the governing body promised after the last bribery scandal in late 2013 as council members are assigned to each department, specifically, how often are council members attending staff meetings in their assigned departments and actually visiting the department facilities as these big piles of asphalt and asbestos are apparently in plain sight at the facility? (3) What is the current staff culture created by the governing body that whistle blowers felt they needed to report this to Planet Princeton rather than speak freely to the administrator and/ or members of governing body?

