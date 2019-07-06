Local groups slated to host vigils July 12 calling for an end to child detention camps and family separations

Princeton area groups have organized gatherings to call for an end to child detentions and family separation as part of a July 12 nationwide event called “Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps.”

In Princeton, a coalition of community groups will gather on Hinds Plaza next to the Princeton Public Library from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Organizations will share information and petitions with residents, and live music will be performed. Starting at 8 p.m., activists will speak about human detention camps and the impacts the camps are having on families and communities. At 9 p.m., attendees will light candles during a silent vigil for all the people being held in U.S. detention camps.

In Hopewell Borough, the Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a service of prayer, song and sharing.

“Our government is holding thousands of children in detention centers across the country. Apart from being harmful to children and families, these policies are immoral and contrary to the Gospel’s mandate,” reads the invitation to the event.

For more info and directions, visit the Hopewell United Methodist Church website at www.hopewellmethodist.org,

For a directory of Lights for Liberty events across the country, visit Lightsforliberty.org.