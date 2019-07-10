Bridge project in Hopewell to be finished by late Friday afternoon

The county bridge project in Hopewell township just east of the Hopewell Borough line will be completed on Friday, officials announced today.

Hopewell-Rocky Hill Road (Route 518) will be re-opened to vehicles by the end of the business day on Friday, Mercer County officials said. A section of 518 between Elm Street and Aunt Molly Road was closed for bridge work in March. Two county bridges that carry 518 over tributaries of Beden’s Brook were replaced as part of the project.

The road has been closed for about four months. Drivers have been getting to Hopewell Borough via Princeton Avenue, Carter Road, Cherry Valley Road and Province Line Road during the construction. Local access has been permitted up to the road closure point, but local businesses have seen a drop in customers during the closure, and business owners are looking forward to business returning to normal once the road is opened again.

The replacement bridge officially known as county bridge number 252.2 consists of a single-span, precast, reinforced-concrete, adjacent-beam superstructure with full-height precast-concrete abutments and precast-concrete spread footings. The adjacent structure, bridge number 252.8, consists of a single-span, precast-concrete, three-sided rigid frame structure supported on precast-concrete spread footings. Both structures will support a 38-foot wide cartway and a 5-foot wide sidewalk along the north side.

Midlantic Construction of Barnegat was the successful low bidder for the project, with a bid of $2 million.

