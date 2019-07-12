Mercer County Prosecutor, Trenton police seek public’s help in search for missing autistic woman

Krystal Knapp
Tyzhaniea Covington

The Trenton Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking the public’s help to find a missing autistic woman.

Tyzhaniea Covington, 19, was last seeing at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the 600 block of Centre Street in Trenton. She was wearing a peach-colored, spaghetti-strap top and blue shorts, and had her hair in three (3) braids, officials said.

Covington is about 5’5”, weighs about 140 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion.

Anyone who sees Covington or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.

