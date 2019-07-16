Frontier Airlines adds Sarasota to Florida destinations out of Trenton-Mercer Airport

Frontier Airlines announced today that the company has added non-stop service from the Trenton-Mercer Airport to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

Sarasota is the 16th non-stop destination Frontier will offer flights to from the airport, which is located in Ewing.

The budget carrier also announced that it has added flights to seven of its other routes out of Trenton-Mercer Airport.

“We are proud to serve this community and to have helped transform the way people travel in this area by making flying affordable and convenient,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines.

Frontier is offering fares as low as $49 at flyfrontier.com through July 17 to celebrate the new route. Flights to Sarasota out of Trenton-Mercer Airport will start in mid-November and operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Routes with added flights out of Trenton-Mercer Airport include:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport- From 3 flights a week to 4

Raleigh-Durham International Airport – From 3 flights a week to 4

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport- From 4 flights a week to daily

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport – From 4 flights a week to daily

Fort Myers International Airport – From 5 flights a week to daily

Palm Beach International Airport – From 7 flights a week to 10

Orlando International Airport – From 11 flights a week to 14 (twice daily)

“Added service to Sarasota-Bradenton will help satisfy the Mercer County region’s growing desire for warmer seasonal climates, along with increased frequency to other southern cities,” said Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes. “We also look forward to hosting travelers looking for convenient ways to discover the history-rich Trenton and Princeton region, centrally located between the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas.”

