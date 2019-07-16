Scooter the cat is missing in Princeton

Have you seen Scooter the cat in Princeton? She went missing on July 14 and was last seen in the area of Guyot Avenue and Ewing Street near John Witherspoon Middle School and Princeton High School. Scooter has dark and light brown striped fur, a white belly and white paws, and green-yellow eyes. She has a thin, vertical line of black fur under her tail and a cut on her left ear. She is about three years old, weighs 15 pounds, and is microchipped. If you see Scooter, please text or call 609-375-8695. Her family is worried and her owner says “Our house is not a home without her!”

