Scooter the cat is missing in Princeton

Have you seen Scooter the cat in Princeton? She went missing on July 14 and was last seen in the area of Guyot Avenue and Ewing Street near John Witherspoon Middle School and Princeton High School. Scooter has dark and light brown striped fur, a white belly and white paws, and green-yellow eyes. She has a thin, vertical line of black fur under her tail and a cut on her left ear. She is about three years old, weighs 15 pounds, and is microchipped. If you see Scooter, please text or call 609-375-8695. Her family is worried and her owner says “Our house is not a home without her!”

The scene on Hinds Plaza in downtown #Princeton Fri. Night at the #lightsforliberty vigil calling for an end to child detention and the separation of immigrant families.
A mourning dove greets us when we leave our #princeton office each morning. Second nest of the summer for her.
It’s a beautiful day to enjoy Dohm Alley in #Princeton
Photos from the first ever #Princeton #Pride #Parade
Art All Night Trenton is in full swing! Stop by the Roebling Wire Works and check out the art, food, music and more. We will be blogging tonight and tomorrow on Planet Trenton.org. #art #rebuildaan
Chess anyone? #Lawrence #Saturdays #chess #kidsgames
Thought for the day
Seen in Hopewell today. Felt lettering. #hopewell #pillow #crafts
Princeton University Professor Alain Kornhauser shows some love to Olli, the automated driverless shuttle, at the Smart Driving Car conference today. #princeton #automatedvehicles #mobility
Students prepare for a rally to protest the Title IX sexual assault hearing process at Princeton University. #princeton #princetonuniversity #sexualassault #titleix
The view from Washington Rd leaving #princeton
