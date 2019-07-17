More than 8,500 households in Mercer County without power after Wednesday night storm

As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 8,500 households in Mercer County were without power after a strong storm hit the region.

In Princeton, more than 1,000 homes are without power. In Lawrence, more than 1,200 homes are without power. In Trenton, about 600 homes are without power. Ewing was hit the hardest, with more than 3,700 homes losing power, according to PSE&G. Many residents were told their power would be restored after midnight.

The storm brought down trees and wires in several towns. In Lawrence, police have warned residents to stay home and only travel for emergencies. Road conditions are hazardous there, with numerous wires and trees down, police said.

In Princeton, residents reported power outages in neighborhoods across the municipality, as well as trees and wires down. At about 9:30 p.m., portions of Washington Road were strewn with branches and debris, and a few portions of the road between Faculty Road and Route 1 were difficult do drive through because of rising waters. Tree limbs were down on Rosedale Road but the road was still passable, readers reported. A reader also reported that a tree is hanging on the power lines and blocking most of the road after a blind curve on Herrontown Road near Autumn Hill Road.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the Princeton area until midnight.

To report a power outage to PSE&G, Text OUT to 4PSEG (47734) or call 1-800-436-PSEG (7734). JCP&L customers should call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report outages.

This post will be updated with additional information as it comes in. If you have information or photos to add to the story, email editor@planetprinceton.com.



