Thursday morning road closures in the Princeton area

Krystal Knapp1 min read5 hours agoAdd comment

Quaker Road is closed at Mercer Road due to a multi-vehicle crash, police said. Avoid the area.

Lovers Lane is closed due to wires and trees down.

In Lawrence, Route 206 is closed between Carter Road and Cold Soil Road in both directions until further notice due to downed trees and wires.

More than 200 Princeton homes were still without power as of Thursday morning at 8 a.m. In Lawrence, about 300 homes were still without power. In Ewing, 1,385 households still were waiting to have power restored. The Wednesday night storm knocked out power for more than 8,500 homes in Mercer County.

