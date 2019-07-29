The list of 2019 school board candidates in Mercer County

Krystal Knapp

Monday, July 29, was the deadline to file petitions to run for local school boards in New Jersey. School board elections are non-partisan and will be held during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In Princeton, four candidates are competing for three seats on the school board for the Princeton Public Schools. Former school board member Dafna Kendal, newcomer Susan Kanter, and incumbents Debbie Bronfeld and Gregory Stankiewicz are all seeking three-year terms on the board.

In Hopwell Borough, Elizabeth Maziarz and Jessica Grillo are competing for a three-year term on the school board for the Hopewell Regional Schools. In Hopewell Township, five people are vying for two seats on the board. Peter DiDonato, John Mason, Ashutosh Pathak, William Herbert and Michael Coco are seeking three-year terms on the board. There is no election for a Pennington Borough representative to the regional board this year.

In Lawrence, six candidates are seeking four seats on the Lawrence Board of Education. Pepper Evans, Jonathan Dauber and Michelle King are running as a slate called “Keep Moving Forward.” Heather Camp is running with the slogan “Integrity” and Adena Romeo-Ratliff is running with the slogan “Fiscally Responsible Educator.” Cathy LeCompte of the “Keep Moving Forward” slate is running uncontested for a one-year unexpired term on the board.

In Ewing, Bruce White, Stephanie Staub, Daniel Angebranndt, Scott Franks Sr., Deborah Jones, Jennifer Miller, and Michael Miller are vying for three three-year terms on the Ewing Board of Education.

In Hamilton, Pamela Kelly, Janna Sheiman, Kenneth Nehila, Robert “Bobby” Sanborn, Dina Thornton, and Jason McSheene are vying for the three seats available for three-year terms on the Hamilton Board of Education.

In Robbinsville, Avery Hutchinson, Jane Luciano, Christopher Emigholz, and Craig Heilman are seeking three-year terms on the Robbinsville Board of Education. Three seats will be open on the board.

In the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional Schools district, three candidates are running unopposed for seats on the board. Louisa Ho, Graelynn McKeown, and Carol Herts are seeking three-year terms. There in no election for a Plainsboro representative to the board this year.

All of the school board candidates in the East Windsor Regional Schools district are running unopposed. Ram Ramachandran, Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies are seeking three-year terms on the board. Robert Laverty is running for a one-year unexpired term. There is no election for Hightstown representatives to the regional board this year.

