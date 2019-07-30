A third groping incident reported this year in Princeton

Krystal Knapp


A 24-year-old woman was groped on Linden Lane in Princeton on Saturday morning, July 27, just before 10 a.m., police said. A man grabbed her buttocks from behind and then ran away.

Police said this is the third such groping incident this year, and that there are 10 other similar reported groping incidents dating back to possibly 2014. Planet Princeton counted 13 incidents from previous stories.

The victim described the assailant as a male with medium length black hair. He was short with a stocky build, and was wearing a neon yellow polo shirt and jeans. Police said the victim described the man as looking like a Hispanic. Police did not have more information about the man’s skin tone or other features.

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the man. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact Det. Luis Navas at 609-921-2100 ext. 2175 or to email him at lnavas@princetonnj.gov Confidential tips can be made by calling 609-688-2049.

