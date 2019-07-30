Cargot Brasserie closed for renovations, slated to become a steakhouse

A sign informing patrons Monday that Cargot Brasserie is closed. Photo: Krystal Knapp.

Cargot Brasserie, an upscale restaurant on the Princeton University campus in one of the former Dinky train station buildings, closed its doors Saturday night. The restaurant is closed for renovations until some time in September. Restaurant workers said it will become a steakhouse.

The adjacent Dinky Bar & Kitchen is serving breakfast seven days a week, in addition to lunch and dinner, for the duration of the closure.

The Harvest Restaurant Group, which operates 11 restaurants in northern New Jersey, is buying Fenwick Hospitality Group’s Agricola, Dinky Bar & Kitchen, and Cargot, along with the company’s catering business. Fenwick Hospitality owner Jim Nawn’s Great Road Farm was not part of the sale to the Harvest Restaurant Group and was listed for sale in April, according to real estate databases. His former restaurant on Witherspoon Street, Two Sevens, was sold to a Princeton resident.

Employees said Cargot will be called Roots and will be modeled after the Harvest Restaurant Group’s Roots Steakhouses in Summit, Morristown and Ridgewood. Planet Princeton has reached out to the Harvest Group for comment but has not received a response.

Some employees at Cargot said it was their understanding that they would be redeployed to Agricola or the Dinky Bar by the Harvest Group after the Cargot closure, or would be paid until the new Roots opens and they are able to work there again. The employees said they were blindsided on the last day of work on Saturday when they were told Agricola and the Dinky Bar were fully staffed, and their option if they wanted jobs was to work at a Harvest restaurant in Morristown during the closure.

Cargot opened in the former Dinky Station the summer of 2017.

Cargot Brasserie is located in a former Dinky station building on the Princeton University campus. Photo: Krystal Knapp.