Town of Princeton to revisit parking permit plans

The Princeton task force on permit parking will hold an open forum on efforts to develop a comprehensive permit parking plan for neighborhoods within walking distance of the central business district and high school, including the tree streets, the Witherspoon-Jackson nrighborhood, Jugtown, and portions of the Western section of the municipality.

All Princeton residents, business owners and employees are invited to the forum, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the main meeting room of the municipal building at 400 Witherspoon Street. Participants will hear short presentations and then break into smaller groups where they can raise questions and offer ideas to members of the task force.

The parking task force, led by Councilwoman Leticia Fraga, is comprised of Princeton residents and business owners, and was commissioned early in the summer. The task force has been developing some core principles for a new permit parking plan and will present its recommendations to the Princeton Council early in 2020.

Officials said the goal is to promote a fairer, more efficient system that can accommodate the competing demands of residents, guests, downtown employees, and high school students. An expanded permitting system can help normalize on-street overnight and daytime parking regulations for residents, increasing parking capacity while recognizing the challenges and priorities of individual neighborhoods, officials said.

The task force would also like to develop a plan for optimizing the use of underutilized pay parking spots and maximizing off-street parking options. Formalizing a visitor permit program to accommodate guests is also on the agenda.

The task force is also collecting feedback from residents and businesses via an online survey.