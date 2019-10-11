McCarter Theatre Center receives $500,000 gift in honor of Emily Mann

Emily Mann. File photo.

Philanthropist Betty Wold Johnson has donated $500,000 to the McCarter Theatre Center in honor of Emily Mann’s thirty years as artistic director and resident playwright at the theatre. The gift, made public Friday, will be used to support ongoing artistic excellence at the theatre.

The 2019-2020 season will be Emily Mann’s last season at McCarter as artistic director and resident playwright. She announced her decision to step down early this year.

A champion for new voices, Mann has been a transformative force at McCarter, which has become a leader in the American regional theater movement under her leadership. Later this year, Mann will be inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in recognition of her significant contributions to the field.

The gift from Johnson is part of a campaign to honor Mann and her impact on the McCarter Theatre Center. The effort will continue throughout Mann’s final season.

“The future of the American Theater depends wholly on supporting artists engaged in the creation of new work,” said McCarter’s Board of Trustees President Bob Caruso. “Championing the next generation of playwrights has been a significant touchstone during Emily Mann’s time at McCarter, and Ms. Johnson’s significant generosity will ensure this great work will continue here in perpetuity.”