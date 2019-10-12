Resident allegedly stabbed acquaintance at Princeton Battlefield Friday night

A 21-year-old Princeton resident allegedly stabbed an acquaintance in the back on Friday night at the Princeton Battlefield. The crime was not random in nature and there is no continuing threat to public safety, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a call from someone claiming he was kidnapped and was at the Princeton Battlefield on Mercer Street. When police officers arrived, they located a man sitting on the ground who had been stabbed in the back. The victim, 22, is a resident of East Brunswick.

Police officers then located the alleged attacker nearby and arrested him. Ross Mittleman, 21, was charged with aggravated assault in the second degree, simple assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He was arrested and taken to the Mercer County Corrections Center.

A police investigation revealed that the accused, the victim, and a female acquaintance from East Brunswick who is 18 all went to the park so the two men could fight. During the altercation, Mittleman allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim at least two times in the back. He also allegedly punched his female acquaintance in the face during the altercation.

The victim was transported to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. While his injuries did not appear to be life threatening at the scene, his current condition is unknown. The female victim refused medical attention.