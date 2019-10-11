Police in Connecticut: West Windsor man said he was going to shoot children

Police in Milford arrested a West Windsor man on Monday for allegedly yelling profanities and making statements that he was going to shoot children.

Andrew Taylor, 41, was charged with two counts of breaching the peace. The incident took place near two schools and a senior center. He found at that time to have no weapons in his possession.

West Windsor Police Chief Robert Garofalo has responded to the incident by coordinating with police, detectives, and the local school district, as well as the Milford Police Department.

“Our officers top priority is the preservation of life. We are especially mindful of the children in our schools,” he said in a written statement about the incident.