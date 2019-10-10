Prosecutor’s office releases sketch of attempted rape suspect in Lawrence

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has released a composite sketch from the New Jersey State Police of the suspect who attacked a woman on Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence on Tuesday night.

A woman was trying to enter a home on the 200 block of Bakers Basin Road at about 11:30 p.m. when she was attacked. She attempted to flee, was tackled to the ground, was dragged off the road, and was taken to a wooded area along Bakers Basin Road near the D&R Canal, police said. She was beaten up and then the man tried to sexually assault her. The woman escaped and ran to a nearby business, where an employee called the police.

Police have increased patrol in the area where the attack occurred

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. He is about six feet tall with a thin build. He has brown eyes, a dark mustache and a full, close-cropped beard. He was last seen wearing a dark pullover hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the assault should contact Lawrence Police Detective Sean Kerins at (609) 896-1111 or skerins@lawrencetwp.org or Detective Alicia Bergondo of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at (609) 989-6568 or abergondo@mercercounty.org.

