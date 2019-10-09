World War II veteran William Hogan dies at 95

William K. Hogan, a World War II veteran who served at the CEO of the Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton for several years and was head of the Anchor House Foundation after his retirement, died Oct. 7. He was 95.

Born in Trenton on November 26, 1923 to Bertha D. (Hahn) and William J. Hogan, he served in the U.S Army during World War II in the Battle of the Bulge.

After the war, he began a career in Trenton in the field of hospital administration at St. Francis Medical Center that spanned almost 40 years. He then served for another seven years as the CEO of Helene Fuld Medical Center, retiring in 1993. Friends and family members say his success in the hospital field was driven by compassion for patients and employees alike.

His hospital work in Trenton led to his volunteer service in the capital city after he retired. He served as the head of the board of directors for the Anchor House Foundation, the fundraising arm of Anchor House, for several years. The Trenton-based organization provides shelter for runaway and abused children. During his tenure as head of the board, the organization grew and so did its fundraising efforts. The annual Ride for Runaways, a week-long bike ride that raises money for the shelter and its programs, continued to grow to raise a half a million dollars a year.

No task was too big or small for him as a volunteer for Anchor House. He not only raised money and oversaw the foundation’s finances, but also served as a volunteer on the Ride for Runaways into his 90s. He enjoyed waking up early in the morning to sit outside and greet each of the approximately 200 cyclists as they departed on their rides each day. In the afternoon, he waited to make sure each cyclist returned safely, and welcomed each cyclist to the destination. He had the unglamorous job of distributing hotel keys to all the ride participants, who sometimes impatiently asked him when their rooms would be ready. He had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed teasing cyclists, especially when they forgot things on the ride. His untiring commitment to Anchor House over many years was honored by the organization, which dedicated a wing of the shelter in his name.

His lifetime of leadership and volunteering touched many organizations including, among others, the Ancient Order of Hibernians on Kuser Road, the MidState Health Advisory Corp, the Blood Center of NJ and St. Raphael’s Roman Catholic Church.

A loving husband, a caring father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he was predeceased by his wife Irene Sagedy Hogan; he is survived by his wife Annette Conti Hogan; his three children, Karen Hogan and husband Gary Small, William Hogan, Jr., and Maureen DeMussi and husband Joe; four grandchildren, Cameron Hogan, Kyle Hogan and his wife Emily, Kiersten Hogan, and Connor Hogan; and great granddaughter Paisley May Hogan.

The funeral will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. from the Buklad Yardville Memorial Chapel, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road in Yardville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 p.m. at St. Raphael’s Church. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the memorial chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anchor House, 482 Centre Street, Trenton, NJ 08611 or the Food Pantry at St. Raphael’s Church, c/o John Margicin, 3500 South Broad Street, Hamilton Township, NJ 08610.