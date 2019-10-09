Woman assaulted on Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Tuesday night

A woman was trying to enter a home on the 200 block of Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Tuesday night at about 11:30 p.m. when she was attacked by a man, police said.
The woman attempted to flee, was tackled to the ground, was dragged off the road, and was taken to a wooded area along Bakers Basin Road near the D&R Canal, police said. She was beaten up and then the man tried to sexually assault her. The woman was able to escape her attacker. She then ran to a nearby business, where an employee called the police.
Police said the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. He is about six feet tall with a thin build. He has brown eyes, a dark mustache and a full, close-cropped beard. He was last seen wearing a dark pullover hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the assault should contact Lawrence Police Detective Sean Kerins at (609) 896-1111 or skerins@lawrencetwp.org or Detective Alicia Bergondo of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at (609) 989-6568 or abergondo@mercercounty.org.
Police have increased patrol in the area where the attack occurred.
Sick people on the loose its scary when you have to look over your shoulder like that. Be careful people. Very sad.