Woman assaulted on Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Tuesday night

A woman was trying to enter a home on the 200 block of Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Tuesday night at about 11:30 p.m. when she was attacked by a man, police said.

The woman attempted to flee, was tackled to the ground, was dragged off the road, and was taken to a wooded area along Bakers Basin Road near the D&R Canal, police said. She was beaten up and then the man tried to sexually assault her. The woman was able to escape her attacker. She then ran to a nearby business, where an employee called the police.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. He is about six feet tall with a thin build. He has brown eyes, a dark mustache and a full, close-cropped beard. He was last seen wearing a dark pullover hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the assault should contact Lawrence Police Detective Sean Kerins at (609) 896-1111 or skerins@lawrencetwp.org or Detective Alicia Bergondo of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at (609) 989-6568 or abergondo@mercercounty.org.

Police have increased patrol in the area where the attack occurred.