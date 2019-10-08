Dinky train out of service for more than 24 hours

The Dinky train that shuttles commuters between the downtown Princeton and the the main station in Princeton Junction has been out of service for more than 24 hours.

On Monday afternoon and evening, commuters had to take substitute buses instead. The situation continued all day on Tuesday. NJ Transit cited ongoing mechanical issues but more details were not provided. The situation and lack of communication frustrated commuters, who wonder how much longer they will have to take the replacement buses, which take longer to reach their destination due to traffic.

In less than a month, the Alexander Street bridge projects will begin. Commuters are dreading the closure of Alexander Street. People who take the Dinky train worry that the Dinky won’t be a reliable form of service during the six-month road closure, given recent service issues.