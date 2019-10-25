Princeton region braces for six-month Alexander Street closure (audio)

Alexander Street near the border or Princeton and West Windsor is slated to close on or about Nov. 6 so the state and Mercer County can have two bridges and a culvert replaced. The projects are expected to last six months.

Princeton Police Chief Nick Sutter hosted a press conference this week to discuss the road closure. Sutter said commuters can expect delays in the area once the street closure is in place. He called on drivers to be patient and seek alternate routes to work other than the official detour, which uses Faculty Road.

NJ Transit will have extra train cars on hand at its Morrisville, Pa. yard in case the Dinky train breaks down, Mayor Liz Lempert said. The agency has also promised not to redeploy engineers to other train lines during the road closure.

Municipal engineer Deanna Stockton said the state will be able to control the timing at various lights in the region and adjust the timing of lights to address any bottlenecks in the area.

Pedestrians will be able to use the towpath, but they will not be able to enter or exit at Alexander Street. They will have to access the towpath at other entry points, such as Washington Road.