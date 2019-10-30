Longtime Princeton area public servant Janet Pellichero dies at 54

Janet Pellichero. File photo.

Janet Pellichero, a recycling coordinator for West Windsor Township who previously worked in the public works department in Princeton for more than two decades, died unexpectedly Monday at the Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro. She was 54.

Born in Perth Amboy, she grew up in Princeton Junction and had lived in Hamilton for the past 26 years.

Janet loved going to flea markets, shopping for antiques, and gardening. She also looked forward to trips to the beach with her husband.

Her loved ones will recall her as a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Daughter of the late Joseph Lahovich, Janet is survived by her mother and step-father Victoria (Martinko) Baskin (Philip); her step-mother B.J. Lahovich; her loving husband of 33 years John Pellichero; her three sons Nicholas, Benjamin and Zachary Pellichero; her three brothers Joseph Lahovich, Stephen Lahovich and Andrew Lahovich (Elysa); two brothers-in-law James Pellichero (Patti) and Michael Pellichero (Pamela); Edna Walton and the Walton family; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and too many close friends to name.

Memorial visitation services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Association of New Jersey Recyclers, 120 Finderne Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807.